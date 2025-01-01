Victories For Trans People In 2024
2024 was a historically difficult year for transgender people, but there were some major victories. I list the biggest ones here.
The year 2024 was exceptionally challenging for transgender people. Members of the community have grappled with a surge of legislation affecting every facet of their lives, ranging from bathroom access and sports participation to artistic expression, literature, and healthcare availability. This onslaught coincided with pervasive inflammatory rhetoric and a presidential election cycle that will impact our rights for an entire generation, accompanied by extensive media coverage platforming extreme transphobia and hate. However, this article will not focus on these difficulties. Despite these challenges, there have been moments of immense hope that have emerged. It is these victories that trans people can carry into the New Year with hope.
Here are all of the biggest victories for transgender people in 2024.
Court Victories
Montana’s gender affirming care ban enjoined by the State Supreme Court unanimously, a decision that will not be impacted by whatever the US Supreme Court decides.
Chino Valley forced outing in California blocked by San Bernardino Superior Court.
Texas book ban blocked by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
4th Circuit rules that gender identity is a protected characteristic and that medicaid bans are unconstitutional in North Carolina and West Virginia.
Federal Judge rules trans teen can play soccer in New Hampshire, enjoining the law.
Federal judge rules trans women teachers in Florida do not have to go by “Mr.”
SJSU allowed to play volleyball despite a lawsuit claiming a player is trans in a federal judge ruling.
Virginia trans middle schoolers allowed to play sports in Virginia ruling.
Legislative And Policy Victories
Maryland passes shield law shielding trans people from out of state persecution for getting care. These laws have already proven useful when out of state attorneys general have attempted to get medical records on people traveling to obtain care.
Maine passes shield law despite legislators being targeted by Libs of TikTok and bomb threats.
Rhode Island passes shield law.
California bans forced outing of transgender students in schools.
California passes a ban on book bans.
Iowa “Pink Triangle” bill defeated after massive protests.
Arizona ballot initiative does not proceed after Republican legislator votes it down.
Almost every anti-LGBTQ+ bill defeated in Florida.
20 Anti-LGBTQ+ bills defeated in West Virginia.
Every anti-LGBTQ+ bill defeated in Georgia.
20 anti-LGBTQ+ bills defeated in Iowa.
Kansas Republican casts deciding vote against trans ban.
Minnesota bans gay and trans panic defense.
Every Colorado anti-trans ballot initiative fails to gather enough signatures to appear on ballot.
Every California ballot initiative targeting trans people fails, despite being pushed heavily by anti-trans campaigner Chloe Cole.
Kentucky Governor Beshear bans conversion therapy.
Election Victories
Democrat Zooey Zephyr wins seat in Montana after her censure in 2022.
Sarah McBride becomes the first trans woman congressperson in the US Congress.
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins WA-03 despite being barraged with anti-trans debate claims.
Sponsor of national forced outing bill Marc Molinaro loses election bid for US house.
Republican Yvette Harrell loses congressional election bid after running on an anti-trans “Women’s Bill of Rights” platform.
Shawn Thierry, who betrayed trans people in Texas, loses primary to queer woman.
Republican Paul Junge loses congressional bid after running on a trans sports ban platform.
Democrats win State Supreme Court seats in Michigan with huge implications for trans people under state law.
Natalie Cline loses school board seat in Utah after accusing a cis girl of being trans.
Incumbents fend off attack from Moms For Liberty aligned candidates in Wake County School Board, win all 5 seats.
Incumbents fend off attack in Rochester BOE in Michigan from Moms For Liberty aligned candidates, hold seats.
Mark Robinson loses governors race in North Carolina after running on fiercely anti-trans platform.
Jeff Jackson wins AG of North Carolina after vocally defending trans people during election fight.
Studies:
Study shows trans youth are satisfied 6-10 years later with their decision to medically transition, with extremely rare instances of regret.
Study shows anti-trans laws are harmful, directly increase suicide attempts in states that pass them. In states that don’t, no such increase happened.
Australian study shows only 1% of trans people reidentify as cisgender.
New study debunks “Social Contagion” theory of being trans.
Finnish study used to show transgender care doesn’t work accidentally shows trans care saves lives.
Yale Integrity Project debunks Cass Review often cited in trans care bans.
90,000 trans people, largest survey ever, indicate extreme satisfaction with decision to transition.
Systematic review of trans surgeries shows regret is extremely low.
International victories
British Medical Association calls Cass Review “Unsubstantiated”
World’s largest psych association overwhelmingly passes resolution supporting that transgender youth care saves lives.
RANZCP in New Zealand and Australia rebukes Cass Review.
Canadian Pediatric Society rejects Cass Review.
First French consensus guidelines support gender affirming care for trnasgender youth, denounce “Wait and see” approach.
Japan allows transgender people to change gender without undergoing surgery after recent court ruling.
AAP responds to Cass Review, rebuking it’s conclusions/recommendations.
US Endocrine Society releases statement in support of trans care, denying the recommendations of the Cass Review.
Germany passes self-ID law for trans people.
New South Wales, Australia allows trans people to change ID without surgery.
Other victories
Yosha Iglesias becomes first ever trans Woman International Master in chess.
Erin In The Morning helps sell over 10,000 girl scout cookies for trans girl scouts.
Hillary Cass backpedals on her own review after questioned by LGBT orgs.
Tens of thousands of memes flood into Utah’s “snitch line” meant to report trans people in bathrooms, overwhelming the system.
Vivian, Elon Musk’s trans daughter, slams her father, telling him to “touch grass.”
Cisgender Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif, falsely accused of "being a man," wins gold, angering transphobes internationally.
Connecticut launches travel campaign targeting LGBTQ+ people in Florida and tourists thinking of visiting Florida, saying it does not discriminate.
Bluesky becomes viable alternative to Twitter, allowing transgender people to have a social media space for sharing news without torrents of anti-trans hate.
I actually consider you stories about getting married to be a victory for trans people in 2024. Your and Zoey's freaking joy was infectious. As odd as it sounds, it made things feel not so dire some how. Atleast for me anyways, but I am also weird.
In case anyone else is wondering 😅: to enjoin is the verb form of "injunction". When a court enjoins a law, they are prohibiting it from being carried out.