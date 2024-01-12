NOTE! If the Girl Scout links are not working, open in incognito mode!

PLEASE buy from people who have not filled their goals!

Did you know that for a long time, Girl Scouts has openly included transgender and nonbinary individuals in its membership? I first learned of this three years ago while searching for a source for my annual Girl Scout cookie purchase. At that time, a wave of anti-trans sentiment was intensifying, prompting me to seek out transgender Girl Scouts from whom to order. One major benefit of their online ordering system is that it allows for trans girl scouts to sell their cookies with relative privacy and no contact between the scout and the purchaser when it comes to online orders.

My initial effort was a success, meeting the goals of every single scout featured on the page. The achievement felt wonderful during what seemed like one of the most severe legislative attacks on transgender children in recent memory. Unbeknownst to us, each subsequent year would bring greater such attacks. Since then, every year I've repeated this initiative, we've surpassed our previous sales, leading to coverage in multiple news stories.

It is that time of year again. I have reached out to the families on my list to gather girl scouts to purchase cookies from. Please consider choosing a trans girl scout to get your cookies from this year - the kids are under attack this year more than ever, so lets give them some joy.

Note: When purchasing from one of these trans girl scouts, please choose the “ship the cookies” option and not the “deliver the cookies” by hand option.

With no further adieu, here are the scouts! Please check back as many more often request to be added after publication, and I will keep this post updated with any that join in:

Dotty: Dotty is a trans Girl Scout who is a born entrepreneur and cares a lot about helping aquatic animals. You can buy cookies from her here!

Ryan: Ryan is a trans Girl Scout who is part of an inclusive troop that has helped create a safe space for all kids. You can buy cookies from her here!

Candor: Candor is a nonbinary Girl Scout participating in their 10th cookie season to raise funds for their Gold Award. You can get cookies from Candor here!

Joshua: Joshua is a trans Girl Scout thriving with her troop and who really appreciated all of the orders last year and hopes the internet wants more cookies in 2024. You can get cookies from her here!

Em: Em is a nonbinary girl scout who is looking to fund a trip to Savannah, GA as well as planning activities with their community nursing home. You can get cookies from Em here!

Lily: Lily is a trans girl scout. She and her LGBTQ+ friendly troop are hoping to earn enough money to go on an overnight adventure at SeaWorld! They will also use the troop funds to pay for yearly dues so our low income families won't have to worry about that additional fund with Girl Scouting. You can get cookies from her here!

Logan: Logan, who sometimes goes by Rapunzel, is a trans girl scout looking to earn money for craft supplies and to replace camping supplies that burned in a fire. You can buy cookies from her here!

Gabby: Gabby is an 8 year old trans Girl Scout her and her troop plan on using the money for fun activities, adventures, doing service work and planning their end of the year pool party! She learns how to work with friends, talk to customers, how to make change and she always does it with a smile. You can buy cookies from her here!

Ash: Ash is a nonbinary scout looking to pay for summer camp and service projects! You can get cookies from Ash here!

Logan: Logan is a 7 year old trans girl scout full of glitter and sunshine. She’s raising money to fund the first camping trip for her troop: You can find her cookies here!

Olivia: Olivia is a trans girl scout that loves all things ocean, especially mermaids, and is excited to earn her pets, bugs, and arts and crafts badges soon! You can get cookies from her here!

Brie and Lexie’s Troop: This trans-affirming troop has several members that can be on this list. They work every year to make sure everyone is supported and loved. Instead of posting individual links, they have a page that goes to the full troop’s catalog.

Violet: Violet is a trans girl scout who is selling for the first time. She loves riding horses, sewing, drawing, and gymnastics! You can get her cookies here.

Jay: Jay is a nonbinary Girl Scout who is in 7th grade and has been in since Kindergarten. Jay is working on their Silver Award and is hoping to increase reading and literacy in their community. You can buy cookies from Jay here!

Adrian: Adrian has been in Scouts for 10 years now and is planning a trip to NYC! You can get cookies from Adrian here!

London: London is agender and a member of an all-inclusive troop of trans, non-gender, and cisgender kids. You can support London here!

Amelia: Amelia is a nonbinary scout who enjoys selling cookies to enjoy more camping adventures, automotive engineering, and a coastal cleanup project. You can get cookies from Amelia here!

Tanner: Tanner is a transmasc scout looking to sell enough cookies to get him into camp free next year, and is a sophomore in high school. You can get cookies from Tanner here!

Sammy: Sammy is a nonbinary scout who has been a scout since elementary school and is saving for a trip to Tokyo, Japan. You can get cookies from Sammy here!

Marc: Marc has been a member of Girl Scouts since daisys and he is saving for an overnight trip to Toledo Zoo. You can get cookies from him here!

JJ: JJ has been a member of Girl Scouts since 2nd grade and is thankful for his troop letting him stay after his transition. You can get cookies from him here!

Jones: Jones is a trans girl scout in Kindergarten and a Daisy in her first cookie season. You can get cookies from Jones here!

Carmel: This nonbinary scout is part of a troop with multiple nonbinary scouts. They are raising money to go see performances, play sports, and take trips together. You can buy cookies from them here!

Theo: This trans man is in his final year of Girl Scouts and is hoping to sell enough cookies to get his life long award. You can buy cookies from Theo here!

Zadie: Zadie is a nonbinary scout in their third year of selling cookies. They love working with animals, reading, learning about the outdoors, and helping their troop in the community. You can buy cookies from Zadie here!

Gracie: Gracie is a trans girl scout who just turned 13! You can buy cookies from Gracie here.

Ollie: Ollie is a nonbinary scout who is saving money to attend Comicon and buy craft supplies so that they can set up their rainbow vibes booth! You can get cookies from Ollie here!

Gigi: Gigi is a trans girl scout who has been in the Girl Scouts for 4 years. She wants to fund her badges, uniforms, field trips, and adventures. You can buy girl scout cookies from Gigi here!

Wxy: Wxy is a nonbinary Girl Scout who is setting up a bee hive in an outdoor garden and making a solar powered fountain with pebbles for bees to land on and drink. Buy cookies from Wxy now!

Zoë: Zoë is a 9 year old trans boy and hopes to help his troop go on more camping trips and have ice cream. Buy cookies from Zoë now!

Avery: Avery is a 14 year old nonbinary trans kid who is earning money for summer camp and an end of the year trip to Hawaii. You can get cookies from Avery here!

David: David is a nonbinary scout saving to go on a cabin trip out of the city, and would like to explore the wilderness. You can buy cookies from them here!

Sierra: Sierra is a nonbinary scout who wants to use the money to travel as well as to donate to the Tucson wildlife center! You can buy cookies from Sierra here.

Sean: Sean is a trans girl who plans to go on camp outs and who wants to learn axe-throwing, canoeing, and exploring nature. You can buy cookies from her here!

Ray: Ray is a trans kid who is part of an inclusive troop. You can buy cookies from ray here!

Finn: Finn is a transmasculine scout who is saving money for a scout trip to Puerto Rico this summer. You can buy cookies from Finn here!

Phoenix: Phoenix is a nonbinary scout who is saving money for their trip to Puerto Rico. You can buy cookies from Phoenix here!

V: V is a nonbinary scout who likes to sell cookies to fund trips for their troop, and also because they find it really fun! You can buy cookies from V here!

Kaila: Kaila is a trans scout who wants to help earn a trip to go horseback riding for the Girl Scout troop. You can buy cookies from Kaila here!

Blue: Blue is a trans scout hoping to go to 2 weeks of his council's camp sessions for LGBTQIA+ campers. You can buy cookies from Blue here!

Rowan: Rowan is a nonbinary scout hoping to go to a week of LGBTQIA Girl Scout Camp and and week of Theater camp. You can buy cookies from Rowan here!

Malika: Malika is a trans girl scout who wants to use the money to learn new skills and help her community. You can buy cookies from Malika here!

Dallas: Dallas is working towards paying for a trip to Greece with his cookie money. You can buy cookies from Dallas here!

Harley: Harley is a trans scout selling cookies for the first time. Girls Scouts has really helped her to come out of shell and become comfortable with new people. You can buy cookies from Harley here!

Eddie V.: Eddie V. is a transgender scout who has been active Girl Scout for 9 years and has served on the leadership council for their Neighborhood. He is selling cookies this year to pay for a trip to Hawaii with his troop. You can buy cookies from him here!

U: U is a genderfluid Girl Scout who plans on doing fun things like going to the planetarium and service projects like care bags for the needy. You can buy cookies from U here!

Jack: Jack is a senior scout and trans masc non-binary in Oklahoma currently working on their gold award and focusing efforts on disability advocacy. You can buy cookies from him here!

Lexi: Lexi is a social butterfly who loves her friends and running and playing outside. Girls Scouts is a fun way for her to combine all the things she likes to do! You can buy cookies from Lexi here!

Naomi: Naomi is a nonbinary scout who has been involved in Girl Scouts since Kindergarten. They love dragons and hope to raise money to go on more adventures with their troop! Buy cookies from Naomi here!

Tori: Tori is a trans/non binary girl scout who is raising money to travel and camp with their troop. You can buy cookies from Tori here!

Ezra: Ezra is looking to use the money from cookie sales to go to camp and participate in the local GS activities as well as to help Gabi’s Kids, a local org helping families in need. You can buy cookies from Ezra here!

Skit: Skit is a trans girl with lofty cookie selling goals so she can attend Beach Jam, a bi-annual girl scout event where kids can ride roller coasters and enjoy each other’s company. You can buy cookies from Skit here!

Alaska: Alaska is a non-binary girl scout who loves wild animals and nature, and is selling cookies to help pay for camps. You can buy cookies from Alaska here!

Zani: Zani is a non-binary scout. They are an avid outdoor adventurer and traveler that uses their fund to travel and experience what the world has to offer. They are hoping to use their cookie money to go to Japan. You can buy cookies from Zani here!

Elena: Elena, also known as Echo, is a non-binary scout who loves being in nature! Cookie sales will help them get outdoors for camping events and other fun field trips. You can follow Elena here!

Gwen: Gwen is a trans girl in her first year of Girl Scouts and has enjoyed helping out at the food bank and learning about STEM careers. You can buy cookies from Gwen here!

Moth: Moth is an 11 year old trans girl raising money to attend resident camp and support her LGBTQ+ troop. You can buy cookies from Moth here!

Sarah: Sarah is a nonbinary scout who is trying to earn more badges and who is learning about money management. You can buy cookies from Sarah here!

Raine: Raine is a nonbinary scout who is at the Senior Level (high school) and belongs to an LGBTQ+ friendly troop. They are raising money to go camping and fund service projects. You can buy cookies from Raine here.

Miles: Miles is a trans girl in her first cookie season. She is selling cookies to pay for trips and camp, as well as building self confidence and showing pride. You can buy cookies from Miles here!

Ari: Ari is a trans Girl Scout who is using the money on camps with horseback riding and other fun things such as arcade and celebration dinner. You can buy cookies from Ari here!

Hudson: Hudson is a transgender Girl Scout who cares about all animals. She is hoping to get enough money to go to a trampoline park and do a service project for making stuff for people in the hospital so they aren’t bored. You can buy cookies from Hudson here!

Zim: Zim is a nonbinary Brownie scout selling cookies for the first time. They enjoy art, math, game and fun with friends and families. Funds will go to craft supplies, badge earning activities, and field trips including maple sugaring! Buy cookies from Zim here!

Isabella: Isabella is a trans Girl Scout who loves life, musical theater, and selling cookies! She’s excited to beat her personal best this year and is aiming to sell 425 boxes! You can buy cookies from Isabella here!

Elvie: Elvie is a nonbinary scout who is hoping to sell enough cookies to go camping this year, and having the acceptance of trans and nonbinary people is why they chose to join this group! You can buy cookies from Elvie here!

G: G is a trans girl in San Diego- Her troop wants to continue to help the San Diego Zoo save the chubby unicorn (the rhino)! They are also learning to camp independently. You can buy cookies from G here!

Bel: Bel is a nonbinary scout who is in their third year of Girl Scouts, and is happy to be part of a LGBTQIA+ affirming troop. They are selling cookies for summer camp and a fun overnight trip. They also want everyone to know that toffetastics are gluten-free, and thin mints are vegan! You can buy cookies from Bel here!

Pen: Pen is a nonbinary scout who is selling cookies to go kayaking, learn about the natural ecosystem, and spending more time in nature. You can buy cookies from Pen here!

Armando: Armando is a first year Daisy Girl Scout who loves making things, playing Minecraft, and being silly with her friends and family. This is her first cookie season and she would love everyone’s support. You can buy cookies from Armando here!

Eowyn: Eowyn is a nonbinary Scout who is active in their Girl Scout troop. They are looking to go to more camps, do more activities, and learn money management. You can buy cookies from Eowyn here!

Hannah: Hannah is a trans scout who has been a Girl Scout since she was 6 years old. She’s a cadette now working on her cadette silver award service project. She likes to play the bass guitar and flue, hike, and organizes activities. You can buy cookies from Hannah here!

Cedar: Cedar is a nonbinary Brownie who is selling cookies for the first time. They love science, math, art, and coding. You can buy cookies from Cedar here!

Louisa: Louisa is a nonbinary and gender fluid scout who loves to draw, listen to podcasts, and help care for foster cats. They are excited to learn more about animals and environmental conservation. You can buy cookies from Louisa here!

Jayden: Jayden is a 13 year old genderfluid Girl Scout and this is their 9th year selling cookies. The sales will go towards science, outdoor exploration, and community impact in the Pacific Northwest. You can buy cookies from Jayden here!

Geo: Geo has been a scout in San Diego, California for 10 years and hopes to finish his gold award. He is excited to sell enough cookies to go on a trip to London. You can buy cookies from Geo here!

AJ: AJ is a trans boy who has been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten and continues to be because his troop supports him. He is selling cookies to go to Splashway, a water park in Texas. Buy cookies from AJ here.

Xandra: Xandra is a young trans girl who joined girl scouts this year and is selling cookies for the first time. She is selling cookies to go to her first overnight camp! You can buy cookies from Xandra here!

Ollie: Ollie is in her second year selling cookies and wants to go to a cat cafe with the money and give the rest to a cat rescue. You can buy cookies from Ollie here!

Zhivago: Zhivago is a non-binary Girl Scout who has been with their troop for seven years. They are raising money for their troop so they can go camping before the year ends and before they go to college. You can buy cookies from Zhivago here!

Catelyn: Catelyn is nonbinary and plans to use the money to go ice skating and work on their Gold Awards! You can buy cookies from Catelyn here!

Ryan: Ryan is a 7th grader who loves reading, theater, and rock climbing. Ryan is selling cookies to fund campouts, roller-skating nights, and ice cream socials as well as a donation to local charity. You can buy cookies from Ryan here!

Finn: Finn is part of a troop with multiple transgender scouts who are looking to plan activities and help their community. Buy cookies from Finn and their troop here!

Piper/William: Piper, who also goes by William, is a transgender scout who is also autistic and continues to learn more about social relationships in this supportive environment. He will use the funds to go to California with his troop! Buy cookies from him today!

Blossom, Sage, and Wren: This troop of scouts who also identify as gender-nonconforming are part of a group where half of the membership is LGBTQ+. You can support the troop and buy cookies here!

Winnie: Winnie is a 7 year old non-binary kid who is new to the Girl Scouts this year. They are excited to sell cookies for the first time and raising money to go to camp this summer. You can buy cookies from Winnie here!

Felix: Felix is a trans Girl Scout in Minnesota. They want to start resident camp counselor training and are part of an LGBTQ+ friendly troop. You can cookies from Felix here!

Zasha: Zasha is a trans scout and will be selling cookies this season. This will be his last year selling and they are planning a number of experiences where each scout chooses an activity to share with troopmates. You can buy cookies from Zasha here!

Axel: Axel is a trans scout who has been in his troop since he was 8 years old. He wants to do community service projects and work on his gold award. You can buy cookies from Axel here!

Christopher: Christopher is a trans scout who is selling for the first time. They want to raise money for their troop to go to the aquarium and to go ziplining. You can buy cookies from Christopher here!

Troop 3906: This is an open group of affirming LGBTQ+ scouts in their 8th year together. They are raising money for whitewater rafting, silver award projects, and serving their community. You can buy cookies from Troop 3906 here!

Nathan: Nathan is a trans boy who is struggling to sell recently and is trying to save for his gold award project to introduce a bus route system in his hometown. You can buy cookies from Nathan here!

Robin: Robin is a nonbinary scout selling cookies for their 7th year. They use the fun to ensure that there are no dues for kids in the troop, to donate to animal shelters, and to do fun activities. You can buy cookies from Robin here!

Raven: Raven is a nonbinary Girl Scout who is working on their Silver Award and would like to visit India someday. You can buy cookies from Raven here.

Jinx: Jinx is a nonbinary scout selling cookies to help their troop earn money for international travel. They're hoping to visit France or Greece! You can buy cookies from Jinx here!

Ezra: Ezra is a young trans girl scout in Daisy scouts who loves getting to learn new skills during her once a month troop meetup and is super excited about being able to win prizes for selling cookies. You can buy cookies from Ezra here!

Skyler: Skyler is a sophomore in high school and has been in Scouts since he was in kindergarten. They are trying to sell 4,000 boxes this year. You can buy cookies from Skyler here!

Fern: Fern is a young trans Girl Scout who is saving to go camping for two nights this year. The troop is going to decide on a service project or a place to donate the rest of the money. You can buy cookies from Fern here!

If you have a trans girl scout member, please feel free to email me at my contact form at www.ErinReedWrites.com! I will add more to the bottom of this list as people submit their own.