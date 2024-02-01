Today, hundreds of people gathered at the Iowa Capitol to protest House Bill 2082, a bill that would remove transgender individuals from the state’s Civil Rights Act. The bill also would classify transgender people as disabled. During a brief and intense hearing in the House Judiciary Subcommittee, only three supporters spoke in favor of the bill, significantly outnumbered by the hundreds in the committee room and the halls outside opposing it. Following the hearing, the three-member committee, consisting of two Republicans and one Democrat, voted against passing the bill, effectively killing the legislation as cheers erupted in the hallway.

Outside, crowds gathered more than an hour before the hearing, according to Oliver Weilein, a concerned citizen who arrived to express solidarity with transgender people for the hearing. Oliver, who provided updates on Twitter and took photographs to document the size of the crowd, estimated there were over 300 people in the hallway alone based on his count. "When the meeting started, they had to close the door," he said, "because it was really loud."

You can see a picture of the crowd here, which wraps around the corner:

With hundreds outside, the bill's sponsor, Representative Jeff Shipley, began with an incendiary tirade against transgender people, labeling transgender women as "creepy old men." He argued that removing transgender individuals from civil rights protections was retribution for protests against Chloe Cole speaking in Iowa City. He stated, "I seriously question if this pattern of conduct is conducive to the generous protections afforded under Iowa Code 216." Cynthia Yockey, his primary witness, then claimed that allowing transgender women in bathrooms would lead to them spreading bodily fluids in stalls and sexually assaulting children.

This testimony was the highlight for those who spoke in favor of the bill, as only two others came forward to support it. The rest of the hearing, which was supposed to alternate between supporters and opponents of the bill, was overwhelmingly dominated by the latter. At one point, the chair of the subcommittee, Republican Representative Charley Thomson, sought another supporter to speak, following a moment of confusion when it appeared someone in favor had just spoken. He then acknowledged, "Yes, you... we have no pros left."

Among those speaking against the bill was Amie Wichtendahl, Iowa's first elected transgender member of government, who serves on Hiawatha's City Council and is also running for Iowa House District 80. In her testimony, she asked, "Haven't you already taken enough? Or do you need to sacrifice another pound of flesh on the altar of the culture war? You've denied us health care, banned our books, and harassed and forcibly outed queer kids. If the leadership in this body had any dignity whatsoever, it would immediately adjourn this subcommittee and issue an immediate apology for ever having entertained such an egregious violation of human rights."

Many others against the bill would go on to testify. Charlie Wishman, representing the AFL-CIO on behalf of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, spoke out against the bill, citing "employment concerns" and warning, "I guarantee you people will lose their jobs over this." Elliot, a nonbinary individual, testified that they "would not be able to live their life" in a state that enacted this legislation. Additional opposition came from parents of transgender children, civil rights organizations, and even a combat veteran who stated he fought for the "freedom" for people to live without fear of discrimination.

Damian Thompson, representing Iowa Safe Schools, a major organizer of the response to the hearing, also testified, stating, "Iowa would be the first and only state to strip an entire class of their civil rights protections in this way."

After approximately 45 minutes of testimony, Rep. Thomson moved to discussion and debate on the bill. Representative Sami Scheetz, the subcommittee's sole Democratic member, emphasized the need for Iowa to be welcoming if it wants to "convince young people to stay here and raise families." Following Representative Scheetz, Republican Representative Willis expressed concerns about the bill's wording and voiced his opposition. Lastly, the committee chair, Representative Thomson, noted potential legal issues and conflicts with federal law as a reason for concern, suggesting it could constitute a civil rights violation. The committee then voted 3-0 against the bill, effectively terminating it in the subcommittee amid cheers from outside.

When asked about the massive turnout against the legislation, Damian Thompson of Iowa Safe Schools states, “From what I can tell, opposition was overwhelming, before the hearing, during the hearing, and after the hearing.” He later adds, “This is the kind of response we need to see with every anti-LGBTQ legislation. We need the entire community united in opposition. What they are trying to do, we’ve seen it, they are trying to divide us. The LGB against the T, and it’s not going to work.”

Weilein, when asked about the turnout, had a similar message of optimism: “Every day is a new one, your very existence put into question, but at the same time, there’s a really wonderful community, especially in Iowa city and friends and neighbors who really come together,” adding that Iowa Trans Mutual Aid, a state mutual aid network for transgender people, was doing incredible work in the state.

He then expressed a message of hope, “In the midst of all of this, there’s this reaction that makes us hopeful, there’s this community here, no matter what the legislator says, and we’re gonna look out for each other.”