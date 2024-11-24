You can find Erin In The Morning on Bluesky at this link.

Today marks a bittersweet milestone for Erin In The Morning. This is the last day our newsletter will be published on Twitter. For years, Twitter served as a vital hub for LGBTQ+ news. That changed when Elon Musk acquired the platform, turning it into a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ voices. Censorship, deprioritization of content, and proceeds funding the national anti-transgender movement have made it clear: Twitter is no longer a place where journalistic work can thrive. Despite this, we stayed, knowing there wasn’t yet an alternative for the readers who depend on our reporting. But now, that alternative has arrived. Bluesky isn’t just giving journalists like us a new platform to soar—it’s giving readers a space to engage with news free from the bot accounts and hate spam that have plagued Twitter. As we leave the Twitter platform behind, we’re entering a new chapter, one that promises to be brighter for us and for the people who read and rely on our work.

When I began my reporting on Twitter five years ago, I never intended to become a journalist. Back then, anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ+ hate was relatively tame, thanks to moderation that kept discussions civil and largely free from harassment and slurs. It was within this space that I found my calling—not initially as a reporter, but as someone sharing insights about life as a transgender person and the realities of transitioning. What began as personal reflections soon evolved into journalism, most notably with the creation of a hormone therapy map for transgender people seeking to transition. That map quickly went viral, reaching millions and helping countless individuals take steps toward becoming their true selves.

Quickly, the global anti-trans movement intensified—driven, as we now know, by early support from figures like billionaire Elon Musk, whose personal vendetta against transgender people seemingly stems from his anger at his own trans daughter for transitioning. As my reporting expanded, first through TikTok videos highlighting emerging anti-trans legislation, then on Instagram, it became clear that there was a gap in coverage—a need for news about the transgender community that major media outlets were failing to address. That realization led to the creation of Erin In The Morning, which has since become one of the world’s leading sources for breaking trans and queer news.

Of course, another reason I turned to long-form writing was the inevitability that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter would render meaningful reporting on the platform unsustainable. Over time, Musk has deliberately fostered hostility toward the transgender community. He made it acceptable to misgender and harass trans and queer people by allowing hate accounts to target LGBTQ+ voices with slurs like “groomer.” He censored terms like “cisgender,” a neutral word akin to “straight.” He amplified anti-trans content, boosting figures like Matt Walsh and spreading disinformation. During the election, Musk took it further, pouring millions into Trump’s campaign and anti-trans initiatives while boasting about lobbying to imprison doctors who provide gender-affirming care.

This hostile environment didn’t just make reporting on LGBTQ+ issues more difficult—it devalued all journalism. The elimination of blue checks erased a key tool for identifying reliable sources like verified journalists and public figures. Low-effort hate content proliferated, drowning out reputable news and meaningful discussions on healthcare, climate science, politics, and more. The platform devolved into a cesspool—a toxic mix of YouTube comment-section chaos, 8chan-level trolling, Russian bots, and endless porn spam. In such an environment, quality journalism didn’t just struggle; it became impossible to sustain.

Enter Bluesky—a platform that resembles Twitter in many ways but introduces key features that make it far more sustainable. Unlike Twitter, where blocklists are banned, Bluesky encourages them, allowing users to easily manage low-quality trolling through curated lists maintained by dedicated accounts. Links are not deprioritized, a major shift that boosts the reach and impact of journalism, countering the social media myth that platforms grow by keeping users locked in. Readers benefit from extensive feed customization, and features like starter packs make it simple to follow leading voices across a range of topics, creating a space where meaningful content can thrive.

More importantly, Bluesky is rapidly becoming a hub for leading journalists across a range of topics, alongside major news publishers. The platform’s user experience actively encourages civil discussion, while hate-driven, rage-baiting content is virtually absent. The signal-to-noise ratio is remarkably high and continues to improve, fostering thoughtful, productive conversations that genuinely benefit society. In many ways, Bluesky embodies what we should all want from a social media platform: a space for meaningful engagement and dialogue.

I’ve also noticed a striking difference in engagement between Bluesky and Twitter. While I once believed Erin In The Morning was reaching a wide audience on the old platform, I now realize that much of our reporting remained confined to an isolated bubble. On Bluesky, our reach has expanded significantly, even with half the number of followers. Stories are breaking into new networks, introducing our journalism to readers who had never encountered it before. Readership has nearly doubled, and the conversations sparked by our reporting are richer and more thoughtful than anything we experienced on Twitter.

On Twitter, the platform’s decline is increasingly evident as more users migrate to alternatives. Posts are quickly drowned out by hate spam, bots, and violent rhetoric, making meaningful engagement nearly impossible. Moderation is virtually nonexistent, and civil conversations that extend beyond one’s immediate bubble are a thing of the past there. The site’s deterioration is playing out in real time, with each passing day pushing it further into chaos.

That is why today, November 24th, is Erin In The Morning’s last day on the platform. The account will remain open in order to prevent anyone else from taking it, and it will still be useful for searching old content, videos, pictures, and reporting for future reference. It will not, however, be used to continue to post new content. The site is no longer fit for purpose, and instead, our reporting will soar in bluer skies. We hope you’ll follow us there.

You can find the Erin In The Morning account on Bluesky @erininthemorning.com.