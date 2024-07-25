On Monday, July 22, Elon Musk recorded an interview with right-wing influencer Jordan Peterson, where he discussed environmentalism, religion, population dynamics, and a broad array of other topics. However, the most notable part of the conversation came when he spoke negatively about his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. Musk claimed that the “woke mind virus” killed her, referred to her as his son, and even shared her deadname—a term for a transgender person’s old name which they no longer use—with tens of millions of listeners. Now, Wilson is firing back, stating that much of what Musk said is “completely made up,” that she is very much alive, and that he should “go touch some fucking grass.”

In the interview with Peterson, after talking about population growth and reproduction, Musk spoke about his own transgender daughter, stating, “I was tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, [Vivian], before I really had any idea of what was going on… and I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide… It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers were actually just sterilization drugs, so I lost my son. They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son [Vivian] is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” He also added, “it’s incredibly evil and the people who are promoting this should go to prison…”

Later, Musk responded in a tweet to Gays Against Groomers, claiming that Wilson was “born gay and slightly autistic,” loved “musicals and theatre,” and would pick jackets for her father, calling them “fabulous” at the age of 4. He attempted to paint Wilson as being “tricked” into being transgender, claiming that she is actually a gay man, a common and unfounded claim from anti-trans activists.

Now, Vivian is firing back. In a post to the Threads platform, Vivian states that none of what Musk claims is true. See her full response here:

There’s a lot of stuff I need to debunk which I will get to don’t worry, but I want to start with what I find the funniest which is the notorious “slightly autistic” tweet. This is gonna be a bit so just bare with me This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said “eh- good enough” in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fucking story. I did not have a “love of musicals & theatre” when I was four, because y’know… I was fucking four. I did not know what these things were. My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre. I never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them “fabulous” because literally what the fuck. I did not use the word fabulous when I was four because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four. Like this is so obvious I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am. This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says alot about how he views queer people and children in general. As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some fucking grass✨ - Vivian Jenna Wilso

Musk has recently emerged as a prominent anti-transgender activist, channeling what appears to be significant time and money into opposing trans-inclusive policies. In his interview with Peterson, Musk claimed to have discussed with California Governor Gavin Newsom a new bill that prevents schools from being forced to out transgender youth to their parents. Following Newsom's signing of the bill, Musk announced plans to relocate X/Twitter and SpaceX employees to Texas, a state known for its harsh anti-transgender laws, including book bans and prohibitions on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

For those who write the laws in California, fathers like Musk are likely the people they have in mind when considering laws designed to increase the safety of transgender youth. Musk’s reaction to his own daughter coming out as transgender appears to be extreme, moving entire families over transgender-protective laws after being radicalized over his own daughter’s gender identity.

For that, Wilson also has words for her father, “I want to make one thing absolutely clear. I disowned him, not the other way around.”