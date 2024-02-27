Erin In The Morning
Anti-Trans Ballot Measure Dies In Arizona After Republican Senator Breaks With Party
In a stunning defeat for anti-trans activists in Arizona, SCR1013 will not appear on the November ballot in the state. The bill would have targeted…
14 hrs ago
•
Erin Reed
243
Anti-Trans Ballot Measure Dies In Arizona After Republican Senator Breaks With Party
Fact Checked: New Problematic "Finnish Study" Actually Shows Trans Care Saves Lives
A new study from Dr. Kaltiala in Finland is being used to claim that trans care is not lifesaving. Experts say this is false, and the study itself shows…
Feb 25
•
Erin Reed
211
Fact Checked: New Problematic "Finnish Study" Actually Shows Trans Care Saves Lives
LGBTQ+ Leaders Call For DOJ To Investigate Nex's Death
Police claimed trauma "did not cause" the death of Nex, a trans teen beaten in Oklahoma. However, a search warrant states police suspect foul play…
Feb 22
•
Erin Reed
394
LGBTQ+ Leaders Call For DOJ To Investigate Nex's Death
Republicans Issue New Government Shutdown Threat Over Trans People
On Wednesday, the House Freedom Caucus issued a letter indicating that the government may shut down if anti-trans polices are not included.
Feb 21
•
Erin Reed
308
Republicans Issue New Government Shutdown Threat Over Trans People
Chaya Raichik Was Appointed To "Make Schools Safer" In Oklahoma; Now A Trans Teen Is Dead.
Nex, a gender fluid trans teen is dead in Oklahoma. Their death comes after a year of transphobic bullying, in a school targeted by the biggest…
Feb 21
•
Erin Reed
378
Chaya Raichik Was Appointed To "Make Schools Safer" In Oklahoma; Now A Trans Teen Is Dead.
Anti-Trans Legislative Risk Assessment Map - February Update
6 weeks into 2024, there are already 400+ bills targeting transgender people. This map assesses the risk of the worst laws passing.
Feb 19
•
Erin Reed
231
Anti-Trans Legislative Risk Assessment Map - February Update
Georgia Senator Vows to Protect Girl, But Then Runs Away After Learning She Is Trans
During a visit to lobby legislators on transgender issues, Senator Carden Summers (R) knelt down and told a child he would protect her. When he learned…
Feb 16
•
Erin Reed
390
Georgia Senator Vows to Protect Girl, But Then Runs Away After Learning She Is Trans
Maryland Could Become Next State To Pass Transgender Sanctuary Law
Maryland's Senate Finance Committee met to hear SB119, a bill that would establish Maryland as a sanctuary state for transgender people fleeing other…
Feb 16
•
Erin Reed
252
Maryland Could Become Next State To Pass Transgender Sanctuary Law
GA Hearing: Only Anti-Trans Proponents Allowed To Speak; Those Against Raise Hands
In a hearing in Georgia on Senate Bill 88, a bill that restricts LGBTQ+ curriculum in schools, Republicans only allowed people from Gays Against…
Feb 13
•
Erin Reed
199
GA Hearing: Only Anti-Trans Proponents Allowed To Speak; Those Against Raise Hands
Wyoming Bill Could Take Trans Kids From Parents
House Bill 156 would define gender affirming care to be "not in the best interest" of youth in the state. The bill affects guardianships, custody…
Feb 12
•
Erin Reed
222
Wyoming Bill Could Take Trans Kids From Parents
Protestors Stage Die-Ins At Several Florida DMVs Over Trans Drivers License Ban
On Friday morning, over a hundred protestors staged die-ins at DMVs across the state protesting a recent policy criminalizing transgender people who…
Feb 9
•
Erin Reed
286
Protestors Stage Die-Ins At Several Florida DMVs Over Trans Drivers License Ban
Readers Deserve Better Than Misinformation About Trans Care; A Response To Pamela Paul
In a recent response to our articles criticizing misinformation in Pamela Paul's article on detransitioners, Pamela Paul dismisses us and our work. Evan…
Feb 8
•
Erin Reed
and
Evan Urquhart
502
Readers Deserve Better Than Misinformation About Trans Care; A Response To Pamela Paul
