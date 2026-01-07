Erin In The Morning

Mike Gelt
10h

I have just sent this ti John Coughlin the Assembly Speaker in NJ and will be calling as well

You are deliberately blocking a floor vote on transgender protection legislation that already has majority Democratic support and dozens of co-sponsors in the New Jersey Legislature.

This is not a policy dispute. This is a leadership failure.

Bills strengthening protections for transgender people—against discrimination, denial of care, and state-level interference—have been introduced, vetted, and publicly supported by a clear majority of your caucus.

Yet you continue to keep them off the floor. That is not neutrality. That is obstruction.

At a moment when the federal government and multiple states are openly attacking transgender people, your refusal to allow a vote is functionally indistinguishable from siding with those attacks.

New Jersey law already recognizes gender identity as a protected class. When enforcement gaps exist, the Legislature has a constitutional and statutory duty to act. You are preventing that duty from being carried out.

Let’s be clear:

The votes exist.

The sponsors exist.

The need is urgent.

The only barrier is your decision.

If members are afraid to vote, let them be on record. If leadership is worried about optics, that concern does not outweigh civil rights. Holding legislation hostage to avoid political discomfort is cowardice, not governance.

Post the bill. Call the vote. Let Assembly members answer to their constituents instead of hiding behind your desk.

Transgender New Jerseyans are watching—and so are voters.

Anthony Feig
11h

Fucking Dems always puss out

