PLEASE buy from people who have not filled their goals!

Did you know that for a long time, Girl Scouts has openly included transgender and nonbinary individuals in its membership? I first learned of this five years ago while searching for a source for my annual Girl Scout cookie purchase. At that time, a wave of anti-trans sentiment was intensifying, prompting me to seek out transgender Girl Scouts from whom to order. One major benefit of their online ordering system is that it allows for trans girl scouts to sell their cookies with relative privacy and no contact between the scout and the purchaser when it comes to online orders.

My initial effort was a success, meeting the goals of every single scout featured on the page. The achievement felt wonderful during what seemed like one of the most severe legislative attacks on transgender children in recent memory. Unbeknownst to us, each subsequent year would bring greater such attacks. Since then, every year I’ve repeated this initiative, we’ve surpassed our previous sales, leading to coverage in multiple major media outlets. Last year, scouts on our list sold 50,000+ girl scout cookies!

It is that time of year again. Please consider choosing a trans girl scout to get your cookies from this year - the kids are under attack this year more than ever, so lets give them some joy. And for those of you who have a trans scout yourself, you can submit your scout’s info here.

Note: When purchasing from one of these trans girl scouts, please choose the “ship the cookies” option and not the “deliver the cookies” by hand option. And make sure to refresh the page, more will be added every few days. I will also be rearranging their order periodically.

With no further adieu, here are the scouts! Please check back as many more often request to be added after publication, and I will keep this post updated with any that join in:

Elliott:

Elliott is a third-year Girl Scout who loves being part of her troop. Her cookie sales help fund museum outings, camping overnights, and support for their Chicago community. She’s aiming to sell 500 boxes this year! You can buy cookies from her here!

Rosalie G:

Rosalie is a sixth-year Girl Scout who just started middle school. She loves music, theater, and listening to Ani DiFranco, and her troop uses cookie proceeds for camps, local art projects, volunteering, and more. You can buy cookies from them here!

CK:

CK is a Girl Scout raising cookie money so her troop can attend special events and earn even more badges together. You can buy cookies from her here!

Henry:

Henry is a Brownie in their second year of selling cookies. Their troop hopes to go camping and have a museum sleepover this year! You can buy cookies from them here!



Jay A.:

Jay is a 9th grader who has been a Girl Scout since Kindergarten. They earned their Silver Award in middle school, and their troop is saving up to travel throughout high school. You can buy cookies from them here!

Amelia:

Amelia is 9 years old and in her very first year of Girl Scouts. She loves video games, being silly with friends, and wants her troop to visit women’s sports teams to show that girls can do ANYTHING. You can buy cookies from her here!

Juju:

Juju loves being part of her troop and feels deeply supported by the girls around her. She’s excited to contribute both meaningfully and financially through cookie sales. You can buy cookies from her here!

Finian:

Finian is raising money for an incredible troop trip to Bermuda to clean up the ocean with Girl Guides. They’ll earn a UN “Plastic Tide Turners” badge while learning diplomacy skills as part of an LGBTQIA+ troop with trans kids and allies. You can buy cookies from them here!

Beyond (Camp Beyond Binary):

Camp Beyond Binary is a two-week residential summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12–17 and 18–20, powered by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. Most campers are trans and/or nonbinary, and $1 from every box sold goes directly to camper financial aid. You can buy cookies and support the camp here!

Hellie:

Hellie is a spunky 6-year-old who loves karate, gymnastics, making rainbow loom bracelets, and playing with their little brother. Cookie proceeds will help them go on a spring camping trip with their troop. You can buy cookies from them here!

Ash:

Ash is a Cadette scout who helps other LGBTQ+ scouts feel they belong by serving as a teen leader at camps and scouting events. They’re raising money for summer camp, a troop campout, and their Silver Award project. You can buy cookies from them here!

A:

A is a gender-fluid scout hoping to use their cookie earnings to visit Great Wolf Lodge for the first time. You can buy cookies from them here!

Sam:

Sam is a proud nonbinary scout who loves camping with their troop. Their troop is starting Gold Award projects this year, and cookie funds will help support those efforts along with many fun activities. You can buy cookies from them here!

Lucien:

Lucien is 10 years old, a third-year Girl Scout, and a member of the Girl Scout media team. She loves ghost hunting, art, storytelling, and gaming, and her cookie sales help pay for camp—her favorite safe place in the world. You can buy cookies from her here!

Weston:

Weston is a first grader in Atlanta who loves dancing, musicals, and writing her own stories. Her troop is raising money for fun, engaging field trips to learn more about their community. You can buy cookies from her here!

Lily:

Lily is a Junior Girl Scout who wants her LGBTQIA+ troop to attend camp without worrying about money. She loves competitive soccer, reading on her Kindle, and building Legos—and she’s selling cookies so everyone can go for free. You can buy cookies from her here!

Candor:

Candor is in their 12th year of cookie sales. Proceeds support service projects and a special Girl Scout destination trip. You can buy cookies from them here!

Olivia:

Olivia loves science, the ocean, crafts, and all things tiny. She hopes to use cookie proceeds to attend an overnight adventure at Mystic Aquarium. You can buy cookies from her here!

Avery:

Avery is a brown belt in karate who loves physical activity of all kinds. They’re excited to work toward an overnight stay at Mystic Aquarium with their troop. You can buy cookies from them here!

Aubrey:

Aubrey is an animal whisperer who is SO excited about the possibility of an overnight at Mystic Aquarium if her troop reaches its goals. You can buy cookies from them here!

Norma:

Norma spent 29 days camping with Girl Scouts last summer and hopes to spend even more time outdoors this year. They’re especially excited about archery, canoeing, and exploring STEM activities like robotics. You can buy cookies from them here!

Will:

This is Will’s 10th year as a Girl Scout and his first year overseas. Scouting provided him safety and stability during a big move, and cookie funds help him connect with other Girl Scouts like him. You can buy cookies from him here!

Lynx:

Lynx is a 9-year-old who loves theater, nature, Minecraft, and being part of an inclusive Girl Scout troop. They’re raising money to go to camp and support animals and unhoused people. You can buy cookies from them here!

Naomi:

Naomi is a Girl Scout Cadette who’s excited to go camping this year. They love dogs and are working on a service project to support a local dog organization. You can buy cookies from them here!

Juice:

Hi, I’m Juice! My troop is planning a big trip to Alaska, and we’re also using cookie proceeds to support local charities. Thanks so much for your support! You can buy cookies from me here!