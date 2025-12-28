Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne's avatar
Joanne
6h

Why is it that we never hear of laws requiring schools to notify parents if their child decides to write left-handed, or to become vegetarian, or to become religious, or become/do almost ANY OTHER THING that a child might decide to change. Here's a thought. How about requiring that schools call parents when their child decides to bully another for simply being themselves?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
6h

I look forward to SCOTUS preserving that stay -- or explaining in detail how forcing schools to help parents abuse their children is a good thing . . .

/sarc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture