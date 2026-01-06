Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
5h

So many trans kids will take their own life because of this, and it will not be suicide, but murder by the federal government and pre-compliance by the hospitals that are supposed to care for them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
4h

Transgender health care is legal in Colorado. Period.

Yet the Trump administration threatens hospitals by illegally withholding funds they are lawfully owed—and those hospitals fold without a fight.

That is unacceptable. Colorado’s laws mean nothing if they are not enforced.

The state has a duty to defend its residents, its hospitals, and the rule of law.

Capitulation to federal bullying is not compliance—it is failure.

Colorado must stand up and enforce its own laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture