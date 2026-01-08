Erin In The Morning

Leo Caldwell
1d

I’ve created a migration map based on a smaller survey I’ve conducted with 135 respondents so far.

Texas is the top most fled state.

If they’ve fled blue states it’s usually to live abroad. If they’ve fled red states it’s usually for blue states.

You can read more about the my data here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/transcollective/p/where-do-trans-americans-go-when?r=1vacxf&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Leah Abram
1dEdited

I apologize in advance if this is a mischaracterization, but the trans migration seems similar to when black people fled the South during Jim Crow because they were being terrorized by their government and racist citizens.

(Not saying the subjugation of black people in the US is a thing of the past by any stretch of the imagination; the reality is that it has been resurrected and it’s ongoing.)

