Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Joel W. Crump's avatar
Joel W. Crump
6h

You would really think given that I have a trans GF, the Republicans could come around. But their constituents don't know me. They think DJT is Jesus, <cough> Hitler <cough>. What a world ...

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
6hEdited

Thank you for the reporting.

I do not understand why I do not yet see these facts shutting down the candidates and pundits claiming to Democrats they need to abandon us, de-emphasize us -- although I don't like some of the trend in polling you just mentioned. I do not understand why there is not yet any organized appearing pushback on the lies the gender critical tell.

Erin you have a loud clear voice on the topic, I don't understand why when a few percentage points matter and we are plausibly 4% at least of the current Dem base -- and we are quite rationally demotivated by a lack of support -- the DNC, et al, produce no apparent counter to the flood of Social Conservative propaganda?! Why apparently do none say what you say?

I look for it! Am I missing it?

I understand why they might think they get our votes, "for free". But the fact is they don't, and voting is a part of public life where we interact on the basis of legal identity, which life the SoCons want to extirpate us from.

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