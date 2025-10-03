Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
7m

“people don’t care about trans issues”

Trans people do, people who know trans people care, and people that love them do too. But they’re so few in numbers. To be so unfairly defamed and disparaged… characterized in dehumanized, used merely as a political punching bag is a travesty.

Trans Rights are human rights, it’s inhuman to abandon them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
9m

Unfortunately for us, the agenda for instance is a two-edged sword. The public won't get whipped up by anti-trans hysteria. But neither will they take into account how there vote my harm trans people. We need to overcome their apathy to win them over as true allies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture