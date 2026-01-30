Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Elise's avatar
Robin Elise
12h

Quick! Somebody tell Kansas!

Reply
Share
Terri's avatar
Terri
12h

Good to see but only helps so much. Voters in general also rank trans issues close to the bottom of what they care about. So the extremely radical vocal minority if elected politicians continues the crucifixion and the majority of voters just don’t care enough to swing their vote away from Republican.

Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture