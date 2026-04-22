Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Kassandra Forsman's avatar
Kassandra Forsman
5h

FFS, even mentioning us is coming with penalties. It appears that our genocide has progressed even further.

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
5hEdited

The ongoing, incremental, slide toward white supremacist, patriarchal, right-wing media continues. It will be the Waltons and Little House on the Prairie 24 hours a day, or some other milquetoast production they come up with containing all white, middle class, Project 2025 approved characters and boring plot lines.

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