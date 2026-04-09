Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Nick Ross's avatar
Nick Ross
14h

Wisconsin NB here who won reelection to school board and beat a Moms for Liberty endorsed candidate! Grateful for the Chris Taylor’s campaign because it certainly helped me out!

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JjMc
14h

Wow! What an awesome election result and counter point to the transphobic rightwing dingbat’s messaging and strategy. Bam!

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