Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Autumn Flower Creek's avatar
Autumn Flower Creek
1d

May the tide continue to turn, towards love and care and liberation 🌀

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
1dEdited

"Federal Judge Vacates Kennedy Declaration"

Thank you for your reporting Erin, I so very sincerely hope this does not go before SCOTUS on appeal . . .

It is a fine enough thing for the law to be so clearly on our side as in this, but eventually we need to win on the merits of our being as equally human as cisgender people are, and not in some way lesser or diseased versions of "actually" cisgender people. The central contention and actual avenue of attack against us by Social Conservatives, is that we are "really" cisgender people who are mentally ill, demonically possessed, or obsessed with a sexual fetish -- and those ideas are what we have to destroy in law and policy, and in the common public mind.

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