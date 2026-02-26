Erin In The Morning

Splinkerbell
25m

Hopefully the he is spurred to action sooner rather than later. He should expect to be held to a higher standard since he talked a big game about protecting trans people on the campaign trail.

Mike Gelt
12m

Letter to Mandoni

Mayor Mandoni,

You stood before New Yorkers and pledged unequivocal support for the transgender community. You spoke of protection, dignity, and access to lifesaving care. Yet as facilities such as NYU Langone Health and Mount Sinai shutter transgender health services, You have been deafeningly silent.

Where is the leadership you promised?

When healthcare providers retreat from serving transgender New Yorkers—whether under political pressure, legal intimidation, or financial calculation—the Mayor of New York City has both a moral obligation and a governing responsibility to respond.

Silence in this moment is not neutrality; it is complicity.

Transgender residents are watching essential medical care disappear.

Families are scrambling. Young people are terrified. Providers are being pressured. And yet there has been no forceful public defense, no emergency action plan, no clear directive to ensure continuity of care through city hospitals, no aggressive use of the city’s legal authority to protect against discrimination.

Campaign rhetoric is easy.

Governing in moments of pressure is the real test.

New York City has long prided itself on being a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ people. That legacy demands more than statements during Pride Month. It demands:

Immediate public condemnation of any institution abandoning transgender patients.

A clear plan to expand services through NYC Health + Hospitals. ( which you can order them to do )

Legal action where discrimination or civil rights violations are present.

Direct engagement with impacted families and advocates.

A firm declaration that political intimidation will not dictate healthcare in this city.

The transgender community does not need platitudes.

It needs protection. It needs access.

It needs leadership.

If you campaigned on standing with the transgender community, now is the moment to prove it.

Silence is not leadership. Action is.

New York City is watching and waiting

Maybe a recall should be started

