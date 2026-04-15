Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Natalie Pearman's avatar
Natalie Pearman
3h

Having just relocated from Texas to Colorado, I am watching this case closely to see to what extent the state's antidiscrimination act will make a material difference in the outcome. In any event, it's amazing to be out of a fascist-run state, to a blue state with visibility.

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
4h

"Colorado Supreme Court May Force Children's Hospital To Resume Trans Youth Care"

It would be awesome if they did, and it was precedent setting . . . and outside CO it won't be.

"several justices appeared skeptical of the hospital's rationale,"

There is non-existent rationality to the rationale, so. . .

Thank you for the reporting, Erin.

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