"But in the United Kingdom and elsewhere—including the United States—the Cass Review is being held up as sacrosanct by misguided if not malicious legal institutions"

We know it has nothing to do with being "misguided". These people in these institutions are malicious. They are guided by religion and hatred. Trans people are simply "icky" to these shysters. They don't care about trans kids injuring or unaliving themselves. Honestly, they would prefer that ALL trans people unalive ourselves so they don't have to see us or hear us.

And all such abuse of children should at least be sued into nonexistence.

The "gender critical" ideology can not make any factual case for itself. None.

All of them think the gender of a person is created after birth by upbringing. There is no evidence for this idea, but only for the opposite. The few attempts to raise a child "without gender" have all failed -- who can point out any success?

Reimer exposed the fraud of John Money, and the last tent pole holding up the idea that gender is taught fell. That was near 30 years ago. What the gendered behaviors and behavioral expectations are a retaught and learnable -- they are cultural.

That those will exist is biological, as is the impulse to seek out those around you as you grow up whom you perceive to also be of your flavor of gender, so you can emulate their gendered behaviors and successfully signal your own gender -- and for most yes with the shape of their body too.

The belief by the gender critical that transgender people are really delusionally mentally ill, or demonically possessed, or obsessed with some sexual fetish -- there is no evidence for any of this.

Point it out, make them defend their delusions and obsessions in open court.

