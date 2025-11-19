Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kassandra F.'s avatar
Kassandra F.
7h

Damn, well there goes NZ as an option for a safe place to flee to when things get too bad here…..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Erin Reed and others
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
7h

This shows that right-wing anti-trans propaganda is a worldwide phenomenon, and no place can be considered truly safe. Also - bans on minors’ care is usually a stepping stone toward civil rights and medical care restrictions for adults

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture