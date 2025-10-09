Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
4hEdited

Yep, I know that. I'm very, very glad others are in agreement.

How do we get Cass in the dock of the ICC or ECtHR for her part in the conspiracy to destroy the human rights of transgender people?

The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Summer Dylan's avatar
Summer Dylan
4h

WOW! The 100 papers the authors cite is worth reading this journal report. Also, the US Supreme Court is a rogue body at this point. The 5 hard right justices have disregarded precedent and have damaged rights in nearly every area of law in favor of federal / police authority. It's unconscionable and Democrats only have one choice: Change the number of justices - that is if there are fair elections in 2026 & 2028. We have a really long fight on our hands here so buckle up everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture