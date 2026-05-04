Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
2h

“Every government ban allowed to stand against few will one day be used against the many”.

~Elementary school history class

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Joan the Dork's avatar
Joan the Dork
2h

Have we no 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭 crimes for the DoJ to investigate?

...oh, right. The real criminals are the ones 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 the DoJ, these days.

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