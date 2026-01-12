Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FionaValkyrie's avatar
FionaValkyrie
16h

So, how do we hold on to hope after this ruling? Not sure where I even go without a recognition of my humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Terri's avatar
Terri
16h

After Skrmetti, with this SCOTUS, I hold little hope. Coney Barrett was practically begging for a case such as this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture