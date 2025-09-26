Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Tuzzolino's avatar
Susan Tuzzolino
1h

Let’s hear it for CPS!! And all school districts who refuse to bend! Stay strong everyone and keep your love alive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KM's avatar
KM
1h

Extra proud CPS parent here! Thank you for your work every day-- but you've made my family's day today!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Erin Reed
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture