Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasha's avatar
Yasha
3h

I really hope this kind of resistance continues across Colorado.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
3h

Good for the Denver School District and and it’s superintendent they have more balls then our colleagues, universities and corporations

I commend them for their strength and courage

We need more of these superintendent’s, colleagues, universities and corporations to have the balls and morals to stand up to this administration

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture