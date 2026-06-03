Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Anne's avatar
Anne
28m

Fight fire with fire!

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
23m

I profoundly hope this one sticks despite SCOTUS.

Why is there not simply application of fraud law to all billing for conversion therapy, since all of it is fraud?

Thank you, Erin.

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