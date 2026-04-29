Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
15hEdited

These private right of action laws are a bad idea. No surprise for a "conservative" legal innovation, I suppose. They allow private citizens to use the courts as a weapon to restrict others' behavior just because they don't like it (often in the name of "freedom"), even when the state has no business restricting such behavior and federal and state laws and constitutions explicitly prohibit the government enforcing those restrictions.

But in the wake of egregious decisions like Chiles, I'm in favor of any legal strategy that protects trans kids from conversion therapy. When the other side fights dirty, we don't have much choice but to retaliate.

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
16h

"The bill uses a private right of action, a tactic previously used by Republicans to target abortion providers."

And I hope that works!

Is it not a definitely 1st Am. compliant provision that as conversion therapy is known not to work, that it cannot be billed for as being any medical care of any sort without that being itself fraud?

Thank you for the reporting, Erin.

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