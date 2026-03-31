Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Janet's avatar
Janet
8h

Kagan and Sotomayor are idiots. I expect the other 6 to side with the genocidal maniacs called the Republican party, but honestly I thought they might be more interested in saving children's lives than in some pedantic argument about "free speech" because some religious nutter's rights are more important than the children subjected to this torture's rights.

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Tracy's avatar
Tracy
8h

Supreme Court missed the point!

Talk therapy is not “free speech”. Talk therapy is medical practice. Conversion therapy is medical malpractice.

Fuck this timeline.

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