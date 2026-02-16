Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Devin
Rightwingers inventing sex crimes to cover up their own sex crimes

Talia Perkins
Let the lawsuits begin.

The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

And some of those impact private citizens.

"In Indiana, HB 1198 would apply to any public restroom—whether privately owned or government-run—and would establish criminal penalties for anyone who “knowingly or intentionally enters a restroom that is designated to be used” by someone of a different assigned sex at birth."

And visibly intersex people are now under the bus with us.

Since being transgender is literally an intersex condition in the sense of being physically atypical in sexually dimorphic anatomy, there is no logical distinction to be drawn between "carveouts" to such laws that protect the visibly intersex and those carveouts applying as well to us. Those who have merely "soft science" philosophical objections to the biological foundation of our being transgender should feel obligated to gin up something persuasive and quick which justifies their views as being logically rigorous and consistent with measured reality, clinical results, and being self consistent.

