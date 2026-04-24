Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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lyn solomon-linville's avatar
lyn solomon-linville
3h

Yes! Please!

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
3h

"California’s AG Bonta Says Hospitals Should Return To Trans Youth Care"

And I hope all do! If they don't, he should sue!

Why are the insane running the zoo? I voted for none of them, did you?

Apologies for the doggerel and to Suess, thank you Baum.

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