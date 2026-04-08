Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy's avatar
Tracy
6h

🌹 awesome! Thank you Erin and S.Baum!

Now… How do we make it easy for Judge Kasubhai to expand the impact of this ruling??

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tessa Grace's avatar
Tessa Grace
6h

Fantastic news! It's great that they're bringing it back, but the harm they caused and the trust they broke will take years to heal. My health system stopped youth GAC as well, and I will never let them forget how they betrayed our community. Am I thrilled with this? Yes. Am I willing to forgive and forget? Nope.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture