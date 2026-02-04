Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
8h

I leave you with Lorde's words.

"Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare." — Audre Lorde

Rest is resistance when the system needs you exhausted. That extra hour of sleep instead of doomscrolling. The therapy appointment you actually keep. The "no" you don't apologize for. They want you depleted—running on fumes makes you compliant, makes organizing impossible, makes revolution feel like a fantasy for people with more energy. But you, hydrated and slept and boundaries intact? You're dangerous. You have the capacity to see clearly, to fight strategically, to sustain the long game. Today: the nap is radical. The boundary is warfare. The eighth glass of water is how you stay in the fight long enough to win it. Self-care isn't selfish—it's how you become the ancestor your future self will thank.

We must all fight.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/the-daily-exhale-trump-is-leaving-minneapolis-maga-was-always-a-lie-and-nicki-minaj-is-still-a-piece

Reply
Share
2 replies
FionaValkyrie's avatar
FionaValkyrie
7h

Every Cowardly Hospital will pay a severe civil lawsuit penalty for damages to trans people forced to go through the wrong puberty. Mark my words, if any justice remains in this world.

Craven knee bending should never be rewarded.

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture