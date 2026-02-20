Erin In The Morning

User's avatar
Samantha's avatar
Samantha
4h

Real deal, how do you keep your mental health in good places reading all that hate!?

Charlotte Blumstein's avatar
Charlotte Blumstein
4h

GA has a bill moving that will bar the State Health Benefit Plan from covering gender affirming care to trans people at all ages. HB54. It was gutted by the senate and rewritten to be what it now is. This is despite trans people winning coverage at the State Supreme Court in 2023.

