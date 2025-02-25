Last week, several nonprofit organizations, including those serving domestic violence victims, began scrubbing mentions of transgender people from their websites. The purge follows an anti-trans executive order issued by President Donald Trump, titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” The order mandates that all government-affiliated agencies remove any indication of support for transgender people or risk losing federal funding. How this directive would be enforced remains unclear, and a preliminary injunction has since blocked its implementation, preventing the administration from imposing anti-trans or anti-DEI policies on affiliated agencies—for now.

Independent journalist Mady Castigan first reported that the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) quietly removed all mentions of LGBTQ+ individuals from its website. Around the same time, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) publicly announced plans to erase all references to transgender people, preemptively complying with Trump’s executive order well before enforcement had even begun.

Erin in the Morning confirmed that at least three other nonprofits have erased all mentions of transgender people from their websites. Among them, the Boys & Girls Club of America removed pages referencing gender identity or trans issues, leaving only a few tangential mentions—such as a single use of the word “transgender” in a description of the Trevor Project’s services. A comparison of archived and current versions of the site reveals deliberate edits, including the removal of a transgender girl’s story from an article meant to provide relatable youth experiences, which can be seen in an archived version. A separate article for parents of LGBTQ+ youth shows similar redactions, as documented in the Web Archive.

Boys and Girls Club of America Current vs. Previous

A similar pattern is unfolding at the domestic violence support organization Futures Without Violence, which has removed all LGBTQ+-related resources from its online store, along with several informative PDFs designed to serve the community. While some materials remain, they are no longer linked on the website itself. Mentions of LGBTQ+ individuals have also been scrubbed from the main site, including a page once dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The only acknowledgment of these changes is a vague notice on the homepage stating that the website is “under construction.” Meanwhile, resources that omit any reference to the LGBTQ+ community remain accessible.

Futures Without Violence Current vs. Previous

The Victim Rights Law Center has likewise erased all mentions of LGBTQ+ individuals from its website. While internal searches still surface some articles, clicking on them leads to dead links, indicating they’ve been removed. Several informative resources have also disappeared from the site. Despite the removal, many other resources remain available, and the organization has provided no explanation for the change.

Erin in the Morning reached out to the Victim Rights Law Center, the Boys & Girls Club of America, and Futures Without Violence via phone and email for comment. None responded before publication.

In response to public pressure, some organizations are reversing their erasure of transgender people. Erin in the Morning reported that Whitman-Walker, a historic LGBTQ+ health clinic in Washington, D.C., had removed mentions of transgender people and gender-affirming care from its website. However, following public outcry and direct outreach, the organization restored some of the deleted pages. Similarly, Mady Castigan reported that the National Sexual Violence Research Center reuploaded webpages mentioning transgender people after backlash sparked by her reporting. These decisions, while harmful, can be undone—proving that when the public pushes back, meaningful change is possible.