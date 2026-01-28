Erin In The Morning

Nicola A
2h

Can these people find literally anything to do other than being evil?

Tabris
2h

This bill is not about bathrooms...yet again! It is about deputizing the public to police bodies, suspend due process, and manufacture fear as a governing strategy.

Kansas Republicans are proposing something extreme even by today’s standards: a state-sanctioned bounty system that invites private citizens to surveil, confront, and sue people over perceived sex, potentially in both public and private spaces. That is not governance. That is legalized vigilantism.

A bill that endangers more than trans people is the unwritten consequence. And from a state that constantly is trying to be the testing ground for policies and regulations that end up hurting its citizens regularly, will, by no surprise, hurt its citizens again!

