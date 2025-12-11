Erin In The Morning

Rachel
9h

These folks are advocating for "parents' rights" while literally taking away the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their trans children. It would be amusing if it weren't so horrifying.

Ashleigh Yule
9hEdited

I live in Alberta and provide gender care for trans and neurodivergent clients. I also have a trans daughter, who is amazing. Know that there is a whole raft of affirming professionals and parents and trans folks fighting these laws and anti-trans sentiment every day. We are heartbroken and exhausted but also invigorated and gritty in the face of all of this. I am Canadian and this is not what Alberta stands for (and no, my country will not just cut this beautiful province loose, thank goodness…this provincial government though…yes please).

