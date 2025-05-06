Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Michelle Belmont
11h

Stephen Miller is one of the most deeply evil people in the current American zeitgeist. Him(Miller) and Tom Homan are both extremely dangerous and people wouldn't pay attention to the ruthlessly cruel stuff they have been saying for years. Watch them like a hawk!

Judith Hofeditz
10h

He is a disgusting and scary excuse for a human being; I think he’s a sociopath. I don’t say these things lightly but based on reading about him since he emerged in T 1.0 and watching his interviews. He has no social skills and is one of those MAGA folks who wake up every morning looking for targets for their hatred. What a life! If he wasn’t such a damaging person I might feel sorry for him. He has too much power to deserve any sympathy, a truly dangerous person.

