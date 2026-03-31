Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Zoey's avatar
Zoey
7h

Thank you Governor Evers. You have a stronger backbone than most of our U.S. Congress.

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Charlotte Blumstein's avatar
Charlotte Blumstein
7h

Sad these even reached his desk :/

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