Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Ashwood's avatar
Nicholas Ashwood
14h

Ah, yes. First it was the sexist framing of all women as inherently confused, mentally weak, emotional, and easily coerced, with all men being dangerous predators who women need to be protected from (and implying that these factors invalidate trans people).

Now they're framing people with autism and ADHD as intellectually inept, socially inept, incapable of making their own decisions, and incapable of making sense of their own thoughts. Transphobia is always rooted in one form of bigotry or another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrea Brookes's avatar
Andrea Brookes
15h

This sounds so much like something that Dr Mengele would have been proud of

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture