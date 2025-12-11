Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica's avatar
Jessica
15h

ANYONE who votes to make this a felony is a dumb political opportunist and/or simply a bigot.

Fair and simple.

Sigh…when is the pendulum gonna swing already?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shirley Gauthier she/her's avatar
Shirley Gauthier she/her
15h

I despise the attention the poor excuse for a legislator is getting from the Democrats. Will be making my calls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture