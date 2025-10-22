Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2h

Protests certainly help, but what would be the most effective approach here would be if the state’s AG can get involved and make the determination whether Fenway Health’s actions violate the state’s protective laws - and if they do, then holding them responsible. Also, can the state offer to make up the federal funding that Fenway Health is fearing that it will lose?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
2h

The problem with a loss of trust, is that it's like a spinal injury: it cannot heal, and once it's broken, it's gone forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture