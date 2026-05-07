Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Gail Catherine Piche's avatar
Gail Catherine Piche
11h

I knew who I was when I was three years old, in 1958. When I was twelve, I told myself it must not be true, that I was not a girl, but I knew I wasn’t a boy. Denial took over for decades. Youth now don’t have the lifesaving luxury - hollow as it is- of that denial. Even so, suicidal ideation was my constant companion. If I was a child or youth now, and HRT was withheld? I would never survive.

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William Flug's avatar
William Flug
11h

So - what this means is that the entire anti-queer, anti-trans, Christofascist and just plain bigoted crowd are actually, truly criminals. I'm not surprised, but I'm saddened - and enraged.

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