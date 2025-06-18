Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Alethia St. Joan
12h

Huge wins followed by major losses. The daily emotional whiplash of being trans in Trump's America. #letfreedumbring

Emily Murphy
11h

I am too tired to be angry, right now, but I feel a deep well of determination building. I'm going to take care of myself and let this feeling build.

Sharks have survived 5 mass extinction events. Let's be sharks!

