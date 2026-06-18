Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Sara's avatar
Sara
9h

Imagine finally finding the cure to a lifelong battle with chronic depression. Imagine your body finally getting the fuel it needs to function—making life truly feel worth living.

Now imagine that immediately following that breakthrough, a wave of political attacks threatens to strip that very fuel away. No logic, no medical reason. Just a cruel strategy to rally a hateful base.

I think about how lucky I am, and how much privilege protects me right now. But every single attack strikes a heartbreaking new low.

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
10h

We need to bring an end to this now. I'm launching a one-disabled-enby charge to reform and restore the US government with a completely free six-episode podcast miniseries from June 29 – July 4.

The American people are united like we haven't been in decades, and that gives us political and Constitutional options we haven't seen in decades. If the UTW movement swells large enough before it can be stamped out, we will rewrite the rules and create a new model for democracy.

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