Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Anne's avatar
Anne
6h

Fight this to the death. It is just the beginning.

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Rachel Goldstein's avatar
Rachel Goldstein
6h

This is so infuriating and transparent. End goal is clear. Doesn’t seem to matter how they get there. My only ray of hope is that all the best advocacy groups are strategizing about how to fight this. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️

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