Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
5h

Yeah, for those who forget (or never learned) history, here’s a refresher:

During the American Civil War, somewhere between 400 and 750 individuals assigned female at birth chose to present and live as masculine souls on the battlefield. While some did so to gain personal independence or stay close to loved ones, historians recognize that many of these soldiers were simply stepping into their true identity, seizing a rare chance to fight for their country and live authentically.

Notable Soldiers on the Front Lines

Private Albert Cashier (born Jennie Hodgers): Born in Ireland, Cashier enlisted in the Union Army’s 95th Illinois Infantry in 1862 and bravely fought in more than 40 battles. What truly sets Cashier apart is his lifelong commitment to his identity: he lived completely as a masculine soul for over 50 years after the war, working as a farmhand until his biological sex was discovered late in life.

Frank Thompson (born Sarah Emma Edmonds): Long before the conflict began, Edmonds walked through the world presenting as a masculine soul. Enlisting in the 2nd Michigan Infantry under the name Frank Thompson, he served with distinction as a field nurse, a spy, and a dispatch bearer before a severe bout of malaria forced a quiet departure from the military.

Malinda Blalock (served as "Samuel Blalock"): Driven by devotion, Malinda adopted masculine attire and the name Samuel Blalock to enlist in the 26th North Carolina Infantry alongside her husband, Keith. She successfully navigated the rigid military environment until a medical examination revealed her biological identity, prompting a quick exit so the couple could seek safety elsewhere.

Post-War Life and Legacy

Belated Discoveries: For many of these veterans, their biological sex only came to light decades after the final bugle call, often due to combat injuries, medical treatments in old age, or the onset of dementia.

Unwavering Comradeship: True bonds transcended social constructs. When Albert Cashier’s biological sex was eventually revealed, his former comrades-in-arms immediately rallied around him. They actively protected his military pension and fought back against institutional pressures that attempted to force him into women's clothing.

Final Honors: In death, their chosen paths were honored. Many of these brave individuals were ultimately laid to rest with full military honors under their chosen masculine names.

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
5h

No idea how this SCOTUS will rule, but that is obviously a 1st amendment violation.

An open conspiracy is still a conspiracy. Those engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

You cannot give or implement such an order without being guilty in some way.

Thank you, Erin.

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