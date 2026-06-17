Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
3h

I've been waiting for this. This is where all their false logic falls apart. As a trans & intersex person, I've been waiting for this one.

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Lisa Flynn's avatar
Lisa Flynn
3h

They don’t want to admit that intersex exists. Because it blows the gender binary out of the water. So they’ll just say they’re transgender. It’s just another lie to them.

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