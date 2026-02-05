Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Keeley's avatar
Stephanie Keeley
3h

The only way Trans people are going to get our rights is if we get rid of the Capitalist System Of Government and we become HUMAN BEINGS AGAIN! 👿🖕🏽🔥

Reply
Share
2 replies
KA's avatar
KA
3h

Some states are forming public health coalitions, largely in response to Kennedy shredding vaccine recommendations. These groups are issuing vaccine guidance to member states based on science and not Kennedy's ideology. The coalitions may also benefit from hearing from state constituents that people want the coalitions to also follow science on reproductive health and gender affirming care.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture