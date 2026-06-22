Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
9h

We can hope, I think that Burnham will be better.

At least Burnham shows more progressive thoughts and feelings (and has actually defended trans persons).

Burnham, a Catholic, carries a documented history as a vocal LGBTQ+ ally — one he's said cost him relationships inside his own family. He marched against Section 28 as a student in 1988, before he held any office worth protecting. From 2003 he voted almost wholesale for queer rights: repealing Section 28, civil partnerships, marriage equality, IVF access for lesbian couples. As mayor he hired a man the RAF had dumped for being gay, and last year formally apologized for how Greater Manchester Police treated queer people.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/what-survives-the-morning-blood-on-the-ledger-linden-on-the-tongue#queerisms-where-are-we-today

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Don Jackson's avatar
Don Jackson
9h

Exactly right! Thanks, Erin.

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